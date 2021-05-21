Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Booster shots, HIPAA violations, mask guidance

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine lie in a box during a vaccine campaign at the Vaccine Village in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany, on May 15. AP

Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

More than 33 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday morning, May 21, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 588,000 people who have died nationwide.

Globally, there have been more than 165 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 3.4 million reported deaths.

More than 125.4 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of May 19 — about 38% of the total population, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker shows.

Here’s what happened between May 14 to May 20.

Is it a HIPAA violation if businesses request proof of COVID-19 vaccine?

Some businesses are lifting face mask requirements for customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19, raising questions about medical privacy.

Since 1996, part of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) has required that some patients’ health information be protected.

But many legal experts say non-health care businesses don’t violate HIPAA if they ask for proof of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Here’s what to know about the law and what to expect at stores.

Reversal of COVID-19 mask guidance based on science, CDC says

Federal health officials announced last week that fully vaccinated Americans can shed their masks during indoor and outdoor activities, large or small, without wearing a mask or physical distancing.

Since then, several businesses have said they are no longer requiring their vaccinated customers to sport face coverings while shopping.

While CDC officials are hoping Americans will be “honest with themselves” when it comes to wearing masks and their vaccination status, they also note recent studies show the vaccines are effective in real-world settings, able to protect against more contagious variants and help reduce coronavirus spread among the vaccinated.

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot may be needed in 8-12 months, CEO says

The more time the coronavirus has to hop from one person to another, the more opportunities it gets to transform into more dangerous variants that may gain the power to evade COVID-19 vaccines’ defenses.

So far, evidence shows the available shots still offer superb protection against the five “concerning” coronavirus variants spreading in the U.S., but vaccine developers are racing to determine if their shots will require an extra dose or booster shot to prevent future vaccine failure.

Pfizer, the company behind the first COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized for emergency use in the U.S., is the latest to provide a clearer update on that front.

Is it really safe to ditch masks if fully vaccinated? Experts split

The updated CDC guidance on masks has some experts relieved and excited for a quicker return to normal, while others worry the change was rushed, leaving businesses and people with vulnerable immune systems at a disadvantage.

But scientific experts appear to be split on whether the switch on public health messaging is something to applaud or criticize.

Here’s what they’re saying.

Do kids too young for COVID-19 vaccines need to wear masks?

Days after federal health officials announced fully vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks in most indoor and all outdoor scenarios, they clarified information on one group left out of the new guidance: kids.

Children ages 12 to 15 can now receive a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, but those who are younger and those who await vaccination are advised to follow the guidance for unvaccinated adults. That is, continue to wear masks, physical distance and wash hands often.

What the new guidance doesn’t include is advice for vaccinated parents with kids under 12 who aren’t yet eligible for a shot — a move, or lack thereof, that has left many parents scrambling for answers.

Target joins list of stores not requiring vaccinated customers to wear masks

Target customers who are vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks, joining Walmart, Costco and Trader Joe’s.

The change comes after the CDC updated its mask guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.

Poll: Are people comfortable ditching masks after new CDC guidance?

Most adults feel more comfortable wearing masks for most activities, despite the new CDC recommendations, a Morning Consult poll shows.

Respondents were asked about 21 activities. For 16 of them, more people said they were comfortable wearing masks. For instance, 58% of respondents said they were comfortable going to the grocery store with a mask, compared to 32% who said they were comfortable going maskless.

