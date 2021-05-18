Do you need to mask up at the mall? It depends where you’re shopping in South Florida

Now that the CDC says it’s OK for fully vaccinated people to not wear a mask in most places, some South Florida businesses are ending their mandates while others are keeping it for now.

But what about malls, filled with stores and restaurants that have different policies?

Here’s a guide:

Are masks still required at Simon Malls like Dadeland and Sawgrass Mills?

All Simon malls in South Florida will continue to require their employees and shoppers to wear masks until further notice, a Simon Malls spokeswoman said in an email to the Miami Herald. That includes Dadeland Mall, The Falls, Miami International Mall in Doral, and Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise. It also includes the Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace in Florida City and the Town Center at Boca Raton.

Simon also requires all retailers and restaurants inside the malls to require masks, including Macy’s, JCPenney and Apple.

Do you need to mask up at Dolphin Mall? What about at Sunset Place, Westland Mall and Aventura Mall?

Masks are recommended but not required inside Aventura Mall’s common areas. However, the mall’s stores and restaurants have their own mask policies, which means some places might require you to mask up before entering. Aventura Mall employees are also required to wear masks inside the mall.

Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater, Westland Mall in Hialeah and Sunset Place in South Miami did not immediately respond to a request for their rules.

Bayside Marketplace, Lincoln Road and Merrick Park are outdoor malls. Do I still need a mask?

While masks used to be required at Bayside Marketplace in downtown Miami, the rules are different now. It all depends on the policy of each business. Masks are still required at most retail stores but are optional at some restaurants, according to Bayside.

Lincoln Road in Miami Beach also has a similar policy. While you don’t need to wear a mask to walk along the strip, some of the stores and restaurants may require you to mask up. Others, like Starbucks, won’t. Unlike traditional malls, pedestrian-only Lincoln Road is a public city street.

Merrick Park in Coral Gables did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Are masks required at Brickell City Centre and Bal Harbour Shops?

Bal Harbour Shops said it will no longer require masks to be worn in common areas. However, stores and restaurants are allowed to have their own masks policies, so you’ll likely need to carry a mask with you, just in case you need it.

Brickell City Centre did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated.