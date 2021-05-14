Publix eases mask mandates for vaccinated workers and shoppers

Publix announced that it will no longer require fully vaccinated shoppers and workers to wear facial coverings starting May 15, 2021. Miami Herald File

Fully vaccinated shoppers and workers will no longer have to wear masks inside Publix supermarkets starting Saturday, the company announced Friday.

The change in policy comes a day after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask guidance, no longer recommending fully vaccinated people wear face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings.

The Publix announcement said masks must still be worn in stores located in states or local municipalities that require them.

Those who are not vaccinated are still required to wear masks that cover their noses and mouths while inside stores, Publix said.

The announcement did not say if proof of vaccination is required to enter Publix supermarkets.