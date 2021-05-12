Kids 12 and older can schedule a COVID vaccine appointment through Nicklaus Children

Kids as young as 12 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Nicklaus Children’s Hospital. Nicklaus Children's Hospital

Kids as young as 12 can now pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

The South Miami-area hospital is preparing for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky’s expected approval of Pfizer’s two-dose vaccine for kids. Currently, Pfizer’s vaccine can only be given to people 16 and older.

A CDC advisory committee on Wednesday voted to recommend that the vaccine should be used for ages 12 to 15. If she approves the recommendation, the vaccine could start being given to kids in that age group as soon as Thursday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the vaccine for emergency use in that age group Monday, saying it was safe and effective.

While families wait for the CDC to give the final approval, Nicklaus recommends they pre-register for an appointment through its online portal at nicklauschildrens.org/covid-19-vaccines. Anyone older than 21 who is still in the care of a pediatrician or a pediatric specialist can also request an appointment but will need to submit a signed consent form from their pediatrician.

For kids under 18, their parent or legal guardian must live or work in Florida and will need to be at the vaccination site with them. Young adults 18 and older who schedule an appointment will also need to live or work in Florida. Anyone who gets innoculated will need to show proof of age with a driver’s license, birth certificate or current passport.

Once you request an appointment, it will take about 72 hours for you to receive a confirmation email or text message, according to the hospital. Vaccination appointments are usually scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Vaccinations will be done in the research building on the Nicklaus Children’s Hospital campus, 3100 SW 62nd Ave., near Coral Gables.

Jackson Health System — Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network — is also planning to vaccinate kids once the CDC gives the OK. And more than 1,000 kids ages 12 to 15 are set to get their first Pfizer dose Saturday at a South Miami pop-up, pending the federal authorization.