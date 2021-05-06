Florida COVID update for Thursday: 4,504 cases, 71 deaths as state positivity dips below 5%

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 4,504 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 73 new deaths. Of those who died, 71 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,258,433 coronavirus cases and 36,257 deaths. Among those who died, 35,549 were residents and 708 were non-residents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 92,590 residents who were tested the previous day. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 5.16% to 4.99%. South Florida counties also held below 5% for the second consecutive day.

More than 6.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 759 new cases and 11 deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 488,303 cases and 6,218 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 397,524 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; additionally, 887,225 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.88% to 4.7%. The 14-day average was 5.85% on Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 448 new cases and seven deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 238,834 cases and 2,943 deaths.

In Broward, 242,032 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 609,511 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 4.52% to 4.61%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 259 new cases and three deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 144,615 cases and 2,781 deaths.

In Palm Beach, 180,498 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 487,540 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.56% to 4.44%.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,956 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Florida Keys, 11,501 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 25,949 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.83% to 3.44%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 11:31 a.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,915 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 469; Broward, 405; Palm Beach, 219; and Monroe, one, the agency said.