Jackson Hospital is preparing to vaccinate kids ahead of federal approval. Here’s the plan

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could be available to children over 12 years old by the end of next week, pending federal approval. And Jackson Health System — Miami-Dade County’s public hospital — says it is ready to start administering doses.

Pfizer is now waiting on the Food and Drug Administration to grant approval for younger patients, aged 12 to 15. Approval has already been given to be able to administer the shot to 16 and 17-year-olds.

The move could happen as soon as next week, Jackson Health said in a statement.

Once the approval is given, Jackson will start taking appointments for eight locations via its online portal at www.JacksonHealth.org.

This would be a revival of the hospital’s vaccination program — as it previously announced and started putting an end to its vaccine administrations. Jackson ended its first dose administration on April 30 and second shots will only be available through May 21.

Just like with adult inoculations, a first shot will be given and then the child must wait 21 days before receiving the second.

“Our UHealth Jackson Children’s Care medical team is already the most trusted provider of care in Miami-Dade County, so it’s only natural that parents would trust us to help end the pandemic,” said Carlos A. Migoya, CEO of Jackson Health System in a statement.

Once Jackson Health is given approval, the hospital won’t be administering doses to children for very long.

“Jackson expects to provide this service temporarily, as public and retail providers will eventually be able to fulfill all demands in our community,” the hospital said.

Other South Florida hospitals, such as Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, which is part of Memorial Healthcare System, are still discussing plans for child vaccination.

The hospital has already provided Pfizer vaccines for 16- and 17-year-olds. It is now working on ways to make the vaccine available to youths 12 and over once it’s authorized.

The distribution will depend on vaccine supply, Memorial Health Spokeswoman Kerting Baldwin said.

Broward Health and Nickalus Children’s Hospital could not immediately comment on their vaccination plans.

Where would kids get vaccinated?

UHealth Jackson Children’s care will be handling administration of the vaccines to the children. The eight locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8p.m.:

▪ Holtz Children’s Hospital, 951 NW 17th St., Miami

▪ Jackson North Medical Center, Pediatric Emergency Department, 160 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach

▪ Jackson West Medical Center, which is finishing construction in Doral, via a mobile unit exact location to be announced

▪ UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Doral, 7400 NW 104th Ave.

▪ UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Cutler Bay, 18910 South Dixie Highway

▪ UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Country Walk, 13707 SW 152nd St., Miami

▪ UHealth Jackson Urgent Care Keystone Point, 13120 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami

▪ UHealth Jackson Urgent Care North Dade, 16555 NW 25th Ave., Miami Garden

What to bring to a child’s vaccine appointment?

Necessary documents will stay the same as those needed to get a 16- or 17-year-old vaccinated with Pfizer — unless the requirements are changed by state or federal authorities.

Parents or legal guardians will need to bring proof of their child’s age, such as a birth certificate, passport, driver’s license or state ID card. The child also will need to be accompanied by their parent or guardian.