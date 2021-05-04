Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 3,682 cases, 93 new deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 3,682 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 93 new deaths. Of those who died, 92 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,249,535 coronavirus cases and 36,009 deaths. Among those who died, 35,399 were residents and 703 were nonresidents.

On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 62,361 residents tested on Sunday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 5.87% to 6.14%.

More than 6.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 783 new cases and 20 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 486,808 cases and 6,206 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 414 new cases and 16 death, putting its pandemic totals at 237,924 cases and 2,921 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 165 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 2,775 cases and 2,774 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added seven new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,938 cases and 49 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalization

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,086 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 502; Broward, 425; Palm Beach, 220; and Monroe, 2, the agency said.

This story will be updated.