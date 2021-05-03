Miami parks are reopening gyms and picnic shelters. You can do other things, too

Parks across the city of Miami on Monday are reopening gyms, community centers and other indoor facilities that have been closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some outdoor facilities, including water fountains and outdoor picnic areas, can also be used again. And Grapeland Water Park is set to reopen Memorial Day weekend as usual, according to the city.

Monday’s reopening of the city’s Parks and Recreation buildings also includes meeting rooms, stand-alone restroom facilities and locker rooms. Parkgoers can also use open grills, benches, bleachers and table games again, the city said.

The city says all park visitors will still need to wear a mask inside and outside if they are not exercising. That’s stricter than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recent updated guidelines that say fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear a mask outside except in crowded areas where social distancing would be difficult.

It’s also stricter than Florida Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees recent public health advisory, which says fully vaccinated people can be maskless indoors and outdoors.

The city of Miami said it also plans to reopen other activities soon:

▪ Programs for Persons with Disabilities will resume on Monday, May 17

▪ The city’s Summer Camp program will resume on Monday, June 14

▪ Grapeland Water Park will reopen on Memorial Day Weekend as usual and will remain open weekends only until June 13. Starting on Monday, June 14, it will be open 7 days a week until Aug., 23. The water park will then remain open weekends only until Labor Day.