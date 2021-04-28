Miami Gardens COVID vaccine site designed to address Black community concerns

The Miami Gardens COVID vaccine site at Brentwood Pool Park, distributing shots since Thursday, is the product of a partnership designed to deal with reluctance among Black residents to get vaccinated.

The company running the site with the city is Black-owned WorldSafe1st. The company, run by Delaware-based CEO Trevor Brooks and Chief Operating Officer Willmeisha Hall, a graduate of Jackson High School and Miami Dade College, uses Black doctors and nurses to distribute shots.

History sired suspicion in the Black community toward the mainstream medical world, one of several barriers to COVID vaccination rates matching the overall populace.

“We know the challenges that our community face and there is a general lack of confidence and skepticism towards receiving the vaccine,” Miami Gardens Vice Mayor Reggie Leon said in a statement. “It is important for us to educate the community and mobilize all available resources to tackle the health care disparities and ensure that our family members, friends and neighbors get vaccinated against this deadly virus.”

The details on the site:

When and where?

Seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Brentwood Pool Park, 18800 NW 28th Pl.

Which vaccine?

Moderna. You can get either your first or second shot here.

How many shots per day?

200.

Appointments necessary?

No.