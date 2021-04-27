Coronavirus
Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,271 new cases and 46 new deaths
Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 46 new deaths. Of those who died, all were residents.
The state has recorded a known total of 2,217,368 coronavirus cases and 35,646 deaths. Among those who died, 34,958 were residents and 688 were nonresidents.
More than 5 1/2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.
COVID-19 in Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,057 new cases and five deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 480,483 cases and 6,130 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 619 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 234,243 cases and 2,877 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County reported 306 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 142,053 cases and 2,755 deaths.
▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,852 cases and 49 deaths.
Florida COVID-19 hospitalization
The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.
Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.
As of 1:18 p.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 3,343 people hospitalized. Of those, Miami-Dade had 553; Broward, 483; Palm Beach, 213; and Monroe, 1, the agency said.
Comments