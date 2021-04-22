Coronavirus
Two COVID vaccine pop-ups in Miami Beach will soon offer first-dose Pfizer shots
More COVID-19 vaccine sites are coming to Miami Beach — but the pop-ups will only offer first dose Pfizer shots.
Miami Beach Commissioner David Richardson will be hosting two sites at North Shore Park, 501 72nd Street, and South Shore Community Center, 833 Sixth Street.
The North Shore Park pop-up will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 23, to Sunday, April 25. The South Shore Community Center site will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 26. Both sites may close earlier if vaccines run out.
People 18 years and older can get the shot if they show proof of residency. The vaccine will also be offered to 16- and 17-year-olds whose parents give consent and can provide proof of age with an official form of identification.
Many Florida COVID-19 vaccination sites will now let residents get a second dose even if the first was received elsewhere.
After getting a shot at the two Miami Beach pop-ups, you can receive a second one at Hard Rock Stadium, Tree Tops Park or other state-run sites.
Comments