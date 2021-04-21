4 South Florida organizations partner to vaccinate hundreds of homeless, at-risk residents

Pfizer vaccinations are sorted to be administered to university students in Miami-Dade on April 15, 2021 at Jackson through a COVID-19 vaccination initiative with Barry University, Florida International University, Florida Memorial University, Miami Dade College and University of Miami. cjuste@miamiherald.com

Despite the loosening of COVID-19 vaccine restrictions and a burgeoning number of innoculation sites available to Floridians, some underserved communities still are grappling with inequities in the vaccine rollout.

To combat the issue, four South Florida organizations have partnered with a goal of increasing vaccinations among the homeless and residents most vulnerable in Miami-Dade County.

Starting Thursday at 10 a.m., hundreds of residents, staff and families will be given COVID-19 vaccinations at Chapman Partnership, which works with those experiencing homelessness and runs two assistance centers to help such people.

Nurses from Sanitas Medical Centers will be administering the doses.

The list of organizations collaborating to offer vaccines include Chapman Partnership, Florida Blue, Sanitas Medical Centers, Miami-Dade County and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

This effort is part of Florida Blue’s role in the Vaccine Community Connectors initiative — which aims to innoculate 2 million people who are part of the nation’s at-risk and underprivileged communities.