Florida COVID update for Saturday: 74 resident deaths as vaccinations near 5 million

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 6,323 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Other things to know:

▪ The state on Saturday announced 74 new resident deaths but no new non-resident deaths.

▪ Florida reported the results of 92,206 residents tested on Friday. The state’s percent positivity increased from 6.83% to 6.88%. The 14-day positivity rate was 7.14%.

▪ The state has recorded a known total of 2,162,067 coronavirus cases and 35,074 deaths. Among those who died, 34,404 were residents and 670 were nonresidents.

▪ Nearly 5 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,444 new cases. The county added 14 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 468,908 cases and 6,043 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 6.71% to 7%. The 14-day average was 7.27% on Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County reported 748 new cases and seven new deaths — putting its pandemic totals at 227,738 cases and 2,769 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.12% to 6.97%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 413 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 138,476 cases and 2,717 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.12% to 5.98%.

▪ Monroe County added 20 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 6,731 cases and 50 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.1% to 6.54%

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,253 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 583; Broward, 495; Palm Beach, 203; and Monroe, five, the agency said.