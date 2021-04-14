Coronavirus

Was your J&J COVID vaccine canceled? Broward Health hotline is open for appointments

Leonida Lipshy, RN, with the COVID-19 unit, gives Dr. Nadav Fields, DO., with internal medicine, a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

With the recent pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccines, some Florida residents have been forced to cancel appointments or seek the Moderna or Pfizer options. Broward Health says its hotline offers a solution to their inoculation concerns.

Broward Health is encouraging residents to call 954-756-6500 to begin registering for a COVID-19 vaccination appointment. The health system says appointments could be available on the same day or throughout the week.

Broward Health says its vaccination sites have virtually no wait times as patients are typically finished in about 45 minutes. Up to 2,000 people are administered the Pfizer vaccine daily.

The appointment hotline is open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments are open to any Florida resident who is at least 16 years old.

