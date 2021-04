Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that Florida Memorial University will be the newest COVID-19 vaccine site to open. It will be administering Moderna vaccines. Courtesy of Florida Memorial University

Florida Memorial University will be the new home of permanent COVID-19 vaccine site.

On Tuesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of the Florida Memorial University site., at 15800 NW 42nd Ave.

The site will allow walk-ups and see any Florida resident over the age of 18.

It will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., giving out 200 doses of the two-dose Moderna vaccine.