Miami VA offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all veterans, their caregivers, spouses

The Miami VA Healthcare System is offering Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to all veterans and their caregivers and spouses, this includes widows. Miami Herald File

Looking for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine? If you’ve served in the U.S. military or are a spouse or caregiver of someone who has, the Miami VA Healthcare System is offering doses.

On Thursday, the VA announced it will be administering the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine without the need for an appointment in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

Those eligible are veterans, spouses of veterans, caregivers of veterans or people who receive their healthcare benefits from the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs..

Who is eligible?

The VA considers a veteran as:

▪ Anyone who served in the U.S. military, including the U.S. National Guard, Reserves, or Coast Guard

▪ Commissioned officers of the Regular or Reserve Corp of the Public Health Service

▪ Commissioned officers of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (or Coast and Geodetic Survey)

▪ Cadets at the U.S. Military, Air Force, or Coast Guard Academy

▪ Midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy

A spouse as:

▪ Spouses of same-sex and common-law marriages. Includes a widow or widower of a veteran. Also, a person who describes their relationship as spousal, can get the vaccine.

A caregiver as:

▪ A caregiver is a family member or friend who provides care to a veteran, such as personal needs fulfilling tasks like shopping or transportation.

While appointments are not required, they are encouraged and can be made at www.va.gov/covid-19-vaccine. The Miami VA also offers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to walk-ins and by appointment.

Where to go for a shot





▪ Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center

Where?: 1201 NW 16th St, Miami FL 33125

When?: Moderna on Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; J&J on Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic

Where?: 9800 W Commercial Blvd, Sunrise FL 33351

When?: Moderna on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; J&J on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.