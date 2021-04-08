Florida COVID update for Thursday: 7,939 cases, the most since mid-February

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 7,939 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the most in a single day since Feb. 11. The state also announced 84 new resident deaths, twice as many as reported on Wednesday.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,104,686 coronavirus cases and 34,562 deaths. Among those who died, 33,906 were residents and 656 nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 86,499 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 6.95% to 6.73%.

More than four million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,912 new cases, a figure on par with early March, and 10 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 456,317 cases and 5,940 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 355,493 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 64,266 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 458,297 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity held at increased from 6.98% to 7.32%. The 14-day average was 6.59% on Wednesday’s New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 947 cases and four new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 220,739 cases and 2,713 deaths.

In Broward, 248,448 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 29,898 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 325,862 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.22% to 6.96%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 517 new cases and six deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 134,854 cases and 2,685 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 178,846 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 25,921 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 289,607 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 6.85% to 6.36%.

▪ Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,575 cases and 49 deaths.

In Monroe, 11,665 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna; 782 have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine; and 13,936 have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 5.01% to 6.73%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:47 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 3,031 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 533; Broward, 431; Palm Beach, 187; and Monroe, four, the agency said.

This report will be updated.