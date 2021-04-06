Guests at Disney World won’t need to mask up outside to take photos after park eases rules

Walt Disney World is expanding its mask policy to allow guests to take them off if they are taking outside photos. Guests will have to stay in one place, though. CORTESIA DE WALT DISNEY WORLD

Returning to a maskless Disney World may not yet be on the horizon, but new changes make taking off your mask easier for guests at the resort often touted as the most magical place on earth.

Starting Thursday, visitors at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando are permitted to remove their mask to take outdoor photos, though it comes with a few rules.

Guests will have to be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing. These caveats are similar to other mask policies at the parks. Masks also can be taken off while guests are actively eating and drinking, but they still must be stationary or in an eating area.

Face masks are required for everyone, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination, who is 2 years old or older. Other safety protocols, such as temperature screenings, remain in place at the parks.