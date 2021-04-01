Memorial Healthcare has a fresh batch of Pfizer vaccines. But you have to act fast

Memorial Regional Hospital South. Facebook

Memorial Healthcare System received a batch of 4,680 Pfizer vaccines. But if you want one — and are eligible — you’d better hustle.

The Broward healthcare site got its batch late Wednesday afternoon but by Thursday morning was down to 1,900 appointment left.

Those who signed up for MyChart are getting notified about the availability. If you haven’t yet, visit the site to set up an account at https://www.mhs.net/patients-visitors/coronavirus-disease/covid-19-vaccination.

Who is eligible?

Memorial Healthcare is following state guidelines and also attending to its staffers and patients.

▪ People 40 and older who are Florida residents or seasonal residents, with proper identification. On April 5, the age drops to 16 and older.

▪ Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital workforce and all active Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital medical staff.

▪ Memorial’s workforce and all active Memorial medical staff.