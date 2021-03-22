Florida COVID update for Monday: 2,862 cases and 39 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 39 new deaths. Of those who died, 37 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,011,211 coronavirus cases and 33,408 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,779 were residents and 629 were nonresidents. Testing information was not immediately available.

More than 2.7 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report. So far, 161,308 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,578,959 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 783 new cases and three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 435,135 cases and 5,728 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 366 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 208,462 cases and 2,597 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 167 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 128,321 cases and 2,598 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 16 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,244 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 3:19 p.m. Monday, the agency said there were 2,896 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 556; Broward, 465; Palm Beach, 200; and Monroe, four, the agency said.

