What does the path to recovery in Miami look like after COVID? Join our conversation

COVID-19 hit Florida hard, with Miami as the state hotspot. Now vaccines are rolling out and hope is on the horizon. How smooth will the path to recovery be? And as we emerge from an unprecedented public health crisis, what will life be like in a post-pandemic Miami?

To answer those questions, we’re gathering a panel of experts on government, business and public health who have been on the frontlines during COVID-19.

Join us on Tuesday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Mayor, Miami-Dade County

Mary Jo Trepka

Professor and the Chair of the Department of Epidemiology, Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work at FIU

GESI SCHILLING

David Martin

CEO, Miami-based development firm, Terra

Ben Conarck

Healthcare reporter covering the coronavirus pandemic for the Miami Herald

Moderated By: Nancy Ancrum

Editorial Board Editor, Miami Herald