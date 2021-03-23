Coronavirus
What does the path to recovery in Miami look like after COVID? Join our conversation
COVID-19 hit Florida hard, with Miami as the state hotspot. Now vaccines are rolling out and hope is on the horizon. How smooth will the path to recovery be? And as we emerge from an unprecedented public health crisis, what will life be like in a post-pandemic Miami?
To answer those questions, we’re gathering a panel of experts on government, business and public health who have been on the frontlines during COVID-19.
Join us on Tuesday, March 30 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m
Please RSVP now to reserve your spot.
Mayor Daniella Levine Cava
Mayor, Miami-Dade County
Mary Jo Trepka
Professor and the Chair of the Department of Epidemiology, Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work at FIU
David Martin
CEO, Miami-based development firm, Terra
Ben Conarck
Healthcare reporter covering the coronavirus pandemic for the Miami Herald
Moderated By: Nancy Ancrum
Editorial Board Editor, Miami Herald
Comments