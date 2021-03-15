Florida COVID update for Monday: Nearly 100 deaths and a month-low 2,826 cases

Miami, Florida, February 8, 2021 - James Kennett III (right) takes information from Front Office Agent Asha Wedemier before administering tests at SLS Brickell. SLS Brickell and several other Miami hotels are starting to offer on-site COVID-19 testing for guests and staff. jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,826 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since March 1 when testing was down. The state also announced 99 new deaths. Of those who died, 93 were residents.

Monday’s single-day count is the lowest recorded since March 1 when 1,700 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases because the state processes less data during the weekend.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,979,634 coronavirus cases and 32,959 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,348 were residents and 611 were nonresidents.

More than 2.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Sunday’s vaccine report. So far, 76,740 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 2,246,626 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 700 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 427,600 cases and 5,669 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 415 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 204,247 cases and 2,549 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 196 new cases and 23 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 126,062 cases and 2,569 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 13 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,129 cases and 47 deaths.

