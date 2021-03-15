Coronavirus

Florida COVID update for Monday: Nearly 100 deaths and a month-low 2,826 cases

Miami, Florida, February 8, 2021 - James Kennett III (right) takes information from Front Office Agent Asha Wedemier before administering tests at SLS Brickell. SLS Brickell and several other Miami hotels are starting to offer on-site COVID-19 testing for guests and staff. Jose A. Iglesias jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 2,826 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported since March 1 when testing was down. The state also announced 99 new deaths. Of those who died, 93 were residents.

Monday’s single-day count is the lowest recorded since March 1 when 1,700 cases were added. Mondays usually see fewer cases because the state processes less data during the weekend.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,979,634 coronavirus cases and 32,959 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,348 were residents and 611 were nonresidents.

More than 2.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Sunday’s vaccine report. So far, 76,740 people have received Johnson and Johnson’s vaccine and 2,246,626 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 700 new cases and nine deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 427,600 cases and 5,669 deaths.

Broward County added 415 cases and two deaths, moving its totals to 204,247 cases and 2,549 deaths.

Palm Beach County reported 196 new cases and 23 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 126,062 cases and 2,569 deaths.

Monroe County added 13 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,129 cases and 47 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

