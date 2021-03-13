Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,244 cases, 80 deaths as positivity ticks up

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,244 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 85 new deaths. Of those who died, 80 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,973,109 coronavirus cases and 32,829 deaths. Among those who died, 32,225 were residents and 604 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 100,089 residents tested on Friday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 4.88% to 5.16%.

More than 2.2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Saturday’s vaccine report. So far, 67,228 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,209,719 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,246 new cases and 13 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 426,149 cases and 5,651 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 257,569 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 233,273 completed the two-dose series, and 13,658 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Percent positivity increased from 5.74% to 5.88%. The 14-day positivity average was 6.18% in Friday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 714 cases and eight deaths, moving its totals to 203,336 cases and 2,541 deaths.

In Broward, 165,198 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 193,290 completed the two-dose series, and 4,938 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Percent positivity increased from 5.71% to 6.32%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 421 new cases and no new deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 125,506 cases and 2,545 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 118,201 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 215,046 completed the two-dose series, and 2,984 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Percent positivity held at 5.12%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,107 cases and 47 deaths.

In Monroe, 7,008 people were given the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna, 8,863 completed the two-dose series and 130 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Percent positivity decreased from 5.1% to 4.18%.

When you get your COVID vaccine at a drive-thru location, such as Marlins Stadium in Miami, you are directed to wait 15 minutes in your car after the injection to make sure there are no reactions. This notation on the car’s window indicates the recipient got a second dose and the time of day. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 8:45 a.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,060 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 583; Broward, 450; Palm Beach, 203; and Monroe, five, the agency said.

This story will be updated.