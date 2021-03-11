Coronavirus
Confused by the COVID vaccine rollout? Get your questions answered with our new tipline
Are you overwhelmed by the COVID-19 vaccine rollout?
Do you want to know when you’re eligible to be vaccinated and where to go?
We’re here to help.
The Miami Herald has launched the free COVID-19 and Vaccine Tipline. Sign up with your cellphone number, and you’ll get the latest updates on the coronavirus in South Florida on weekday afternoons via text message.
But communication isn’t a one-way street. Do you have questions for us? Sign up and send us a text — and a Miami Herald journalist will get back to you.
Text COVID UPDATES to (786) 386-2012 to sign up, or provide your mobile number below:
Comments