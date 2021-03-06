Miami commissioner with COVID-19 released from hospital

Miami Commissioner Jeffrey Watson has been released from the hospital after a one-week stay due to COVID-19.

Watson, 63, will be staying with a staffer in Coconut Grove for the next few days in case he feels strong enough to work from City Hall on Dinner Key.

Watson’s acting chief of staff, Neil Shiver, confirmed the commissioner’s discharge for the Miami Herald on Saturday.

In a phone interview from his room at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Watson encouraged people to get vaccinated because the virus was serious.

“This ain’t something where you can run with it and be a big man about it,” Watson said. “If it can catch you right, it’ll throw you down on the floor. It’ll put you in the hospital.”

Watson went to the hospital Feb. 26. after he had difficulty breathing and the fire chief recommended he get medical attention.