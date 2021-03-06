If you were thinking of going to the MDC North vaccination site today, think again

The Miami Dade College North vaccination site is slammed Saturday morning, with reports of cars lined up nine blocks long just to get onto the campus and thousands of people trying to get an injection of either the two-dose Pfizer or single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The site’s goal is to administer 3,000 shots a day. On Wednesday and Thursday, the site met about 50% of its goal.

Saturday crowds overwhelm

You may want to reconsider if your plan was to leisurely head over in the afternoon. On Thursday, for instance, the coveted one-dose J&J vaccine had run out by noon. Administrators had said, then, folks ought to return the next morning — early by the 7 a.m. opening — if they wanted that one.

The site opened Wednesday as the first location in South Florida established by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

After some confusion over what officials would accept to let you have your shot, on Friday FEMA tweaked the system. FEMA said it would not turn away at-risk people under 65 who lack the medical form required by the state, but do have a doctor’s note.

Given the change and the fact that people have more free time on the weekend, the campus at 11380 NW 27th Ave. was packed by Saturday morning.

What you need to know about FEMA site

If you are there, or plan to go another day, know this:

▪ You will be asked to show proof of Florida residency. You can use a state-issued ID such as a driver’s license. If you have insurance, take your card with you in case it’s needed.

▪ School personnel, police, healthcare workers and firefighters will also need to show proof of employment with a badge or ID.

▪ People with “at risk” conditions must get a physician to sign a state-issued “extreme vulnerability” form, which will now need to be shown the day of the appointment. The first two days officials were not looking as closely at your paperwork, save the Florida ID. You can find and download the form at floridahealthcovid19.gov. A doctor’s note will also be accepted.

▪ Appointments are not required, but they are recommended. The site is open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is a walk-up. You’ll be in a line instead of in your car. The tents are air conditioned, though, and plentiful.

If you want to book an appointment, try myvaccine.fl.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.