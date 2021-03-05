Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más send vaccines to more stores. Who is eligible?

More Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys supermarkets are getting COVID-19 vaccines, including in South Florida. Appointments will also become available to teachers and school staff, people with at-risk medical conditions, and police and firefighters 50 and older.

Parent company Southeastern Grocers announced the expansion Friday and said it was adding COVID-19 vaccines to 55 new stores across the state.

Two of the additional stores offering doses are in Miami-Dade County — the Fresco y Más at 5850 NW 183rd St. in Hialeah and a Winn-Dixie at 11241 SW 40th St..

Broward and Palm Beach counties will also see COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Winn-Dixie for the first time. Vaccines will become available at the Winn-Dixie at 5600 W. Sample Rd. in Margate and at 6600 Hypoluxo Rd. in suburban Lake Worth.

Two Winn-Dixie stores in the Florida Keys and two Winn-Dixie stores and one Fresco y Más in Miami-Dade were already offering vaccines. There are no Harveys in South Florida.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas?

Vaccinations are by appointment-only, and while proof of Florida residency is required, there is no county requirement. This means a Broward or Monroe resident can get the vaccine in Miami-Dade or vice versa. Appointments must be made online (more on that later).

Southeastern Grocers expanded the vaccine criteria Friday at Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys to include all pre-K-12th grade teachers, school staff, and daycare and other childcare workers to comply with a new federal mandate that was issued earlier this week.

Criteria also expanded to include sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters 50 and older and anyone under 65 with a medical condition that is deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19, per Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recent executive order. Seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers with direct patient contact can also still book a slot.

How to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas

To check for available appointments at Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Más, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Harveys, visit harveyssupermarket.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

Educators will need to follow the online prompts to show proof of eligibility. Anyone under 65 with a high-risk medical condition will also need to have their physician sign an “at risk” form that is available to download on the online scheduler webpage. You will need to present this form on site the day of your appointment.

