COVID-19 vaccine sites open in Florida City, Sweetwater. They’ll be gone in a few days

Loida Mendez, 86, is injected with COVID-19 vaccine at the FEMA vaccination site on Miami Dade College’s North Campus on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. adiaz@miamiherald.com

For the next six days, two temporary federal-run COVID-19 vaccine sites each in Florida City and Sweetwater will administer doses at walk-up sites.

Through March 10, Ronselli Park Youth Center in Sweetwater, which is at 250 SW 114th Ave., and Florida City Youth Activity Center, at 650 NW 5th Ave., will serve as satellite vaccine sites.

Both sites will be open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. These sites do not need appointments, and walk-ups are encouraged. Those eligible for a vaccine are:

▪ Long-term facility residents and staff.

▪ People 65 years of age and older.

▪ Healthcare personnel with direct patient contact.

▪ K-12 school employees 50 years of age and older.

▪ Sworn law enforcement officers 50 years of age and older.

▪ Firefighters 50 years of age and older.

At the Sweetwater site, only 500 doses will be administered daily. The city advise to be prepared for long lines and waits.

These sites are similar to the vaccine site that opened Wednesday at Miami Dade College’s North Campus, which was South Florida’s first federal mass vaccination site.