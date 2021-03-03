Baptist Health to resume COVID vaccinations — but there are particular requirements

On the first day Baptist Health began administering the COVID-19 vaccination, lines formed at the site on the Hilton grounds on the hospital’s Kendall campus on Jan. 11, 2021. hcohen@miamiherald.com

Were you one of the thousands who had an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination at Baptist Health in January, only to get a notice that appointments were canceled?

If so, check your email now.

Baptist Health South Florida plans to resume vaccinations, but only for those who already had a canceled first-dose appointment from January. Those appointments were canceled over vaccine supply.

The message, which was preceded by an automated phone call with an 833 area code:

“You are receiving this email because you previously had an appointment with Baptist Health to receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. We currently have a very limited supply of vaccines from the state. We are reaching out to patients whose appointments had to be canceled to gauge your continued interest in receiving the vaccine and to verify your eligibility.”

Baptist Health South Florida sent this email on Wednesday morning, Feb. 3, 2021, to patients who had previously scheduled an appointment for a COVID vaccination in January but whose first dose appointments were canceled. Howard Cohen hcohen@miamiherald.com

The phone call, by the way, told recipients to check their emails immediately.

If you want to take up the offer you have to confirm your interest by 5 p.m. Thursday, March 4.

So what is that eligibility?

Currently, you are 65 years old or above and a resident of Florida and you had already booked with Baptist in January. That is how they knew to reach out to you with the offer to reschedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

If you already received a COVID vaccination elsewhere, no need to respond.

If you’re a caretaker for the person with the canceled appointment or anyone else who fits into a qualified group, know this: Baptist’s offer is only for the individual named in the original appointment booking record. This detail can’t be changed, edited or transferred to another person. That’s because Baptist has received limited doses of the vaccine and is not currently accepting self-booked appointments.

What you need to show

You will be required to present a Florida-issued ID or two documents that prove you live in Florida, such as a monthly mortgage statement, lease agreement or recent utility bill.

Does this get you an appointment?

Right now, the link you may have been sent is to confirm your interest. If you click the link in your email you will receive a response in English and Spanish that reads:

“Thank you for confirming your interest in taking the COVID-19 vaccine with Baptist Health. We have received your selection, and will contact you as vaccine becomes available.”

“Gracias por confirmar su interes en recibir la vacuna contra la COVID-19 con Baptist Health. Hemos recibido su seleccion y nos comunicaremos con usted segun haya disponibilidad de la vacuna.”