Florida COVID update for Saturday: 5,459 new cases, 110 deaths, higher positivity

Florida’s Department of Health on Saturday announced 5,459 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 110 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,903,682 novel coronavirus cases and 31,280 total deaths. Among those who died, 30,734 were residents and 546 were nonresidents.

On Saturday, the state reported the results of 97,475 residents tested on Friday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 5.18% to 5.61%.

Florida reported that 1,642,800 people completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, and 1,330,982 people have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,120 new cases and 26 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 409,216 cases and 5,422 deaths. In Miami-Dade, 135,440 people have received the first vaccine dose and 176,198 people have completed the two-dose series. Percent positivity increased from 5.36% to 5.9%.

▪ Broward County added 676 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 194,236 cases and 2,374 deaths. In Broward, 104,946 people have received the first vaccine dose and 147,444 have completed the series. Percent positivity decreased from 6.55% to 6.27%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 411 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 120,322 cases and 2,455 deaths. In Palm Beach, 108,302 people have received the first vaccine dose and 154,837 have completed the series. Percent positivity increased from 5.64% to 6.54%.

▪ Monroe County added 28 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,799 cases and 46 deaths. In Monroe, 4,938 people have received the first vaccine dose and 6,223 have completed the series. Percent positivity increased/decreased from 6.86%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic.

As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday, the agency said there were 3,723 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 584; Broward, 572; Palm Beach, 269; and Monroe, four, the agency said.