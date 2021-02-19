Florida COVID update for Friday: More than 200 deaths push toll past 30,000

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday reported 224 deaths, pushing the death toll past 30,000. Also reported were 6,683 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the new deaths announced, 218 were residents. Florida has now recorded a known total of 1,856,427 cases and 30,214 total deaths. Of those deaths, 29,692 are residents and 522 are non-residents.

More than 1.2 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,550 new cases and 28 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 399,593 cases and 5,270 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 784 cases and 13 deaths, moving its totals to 188,216 cases and 2,310 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 476 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 116,685 cases and 2,394 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 24 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,657 cases and 44 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.