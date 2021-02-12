Florida COVID update for Friday: 7,617 new cases and 183 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 7,617 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,814,422.

Also, 183 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 28,382. Seven new non-resident deaths were announced, bringing the non-resident coronavirus toll to 496. The cumulative state total is 28,878.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,643 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 40 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 391,162 confirmed cases and 5,121 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 805 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 11 new deaths. The county has a known total of 183,224 cases and 2,229 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 493 additional confirmed cases and 13 new deaths. The county now has 113,457 confirmed cases and 2,315 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 13 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,541 cases and 42 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 1:17 p.m. Friday, there were 4,812 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard.

Of Friday’s hospitalizations, 777 were in Miami-Dade, 584 in Broward, 351 in Palm Beach and five in Monroe, according to the agency.

Florida’s current hospitalization data does not always match the hospitalization data reported in Miami-Dade’s “New Normal” dashboard. Officials say this could be for a number of reasons, including the frequency of daily updates.

The state has had a total of 75,734 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.