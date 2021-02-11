Veterans under 65 with at-risk health conditions can get COVID vaccines. Here’s how

Veterans under 65 who have high-risk health conditions and are active patients of the Miami VA Healthcare System can now schedule a vaccination appointment.

Eligible veterans include those who have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart failure, coronary artery disease, sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes. Veterans who are pregnant also qualify, according to the Miami VA.

To see the full list of qualifying health conditions, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/need-extra-precautions/evidence-table.html

COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available this week while supplies last.

Eligible veterans can call 305-575-7000 or contact their care team to schedule an appointment. Remember, you must have a high-risk health condition and be enrolled and eligible for VA health care benefits to qualify. Veterans 65 and older who are active Miami VA patients can also still get the vaccine.

Miami VA clinics offer COVID-19 vaccines

Veterans can receive the vaccine, by appointment, at the following locations this week and you will not be charged. Veterans will need to visit the same site for their second dose as well.

▪ Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 1201 NW 16th St. in Miami

▪ William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W. Commercial Blvd. in Sunrise

▪ Key West VA Clinic, 1300 Douglas Cir. in Key West

▪ Homestead VA Clinic, 950 Krome Ave. in Homestead