Coronavirus

Florida adds 5,730 COVID cases, lowest since November, and more than 200 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 5,730 additional cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day count reported since November. The state’s known total is now at 1,727,107. Also, 206 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 26,685.

Eight new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 444.

Monday’s single-day case count is the lowest reported since Nov. 12, when 5,607 cases were added. Testing information was not immediately available.

As for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress, 1,364,416 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 314,528 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to Sunday’s report.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 49,649 were Miami-Dade residents, 30,821 were Broward residents, 19,685 were Palm Beach residents and 532 were Monroe residents.

Listen to today's top stories from the Miami Herald:

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,303 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 373,423 confirmed cases and 4,905 deaths.

Broward County reported 788 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 23 new deaths. The county has a known total of 173,652 cases and 2,115 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 377 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 107,619 confirmed cases and 2,167 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed three additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,372 cases and 40 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service