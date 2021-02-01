Florida adds 5,730 COVID cases, lowest since November, and more than 200 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 5,730 additional cases of COVID-19, the lowest single-day count reported since November. The state’s known total is now at 1,727,107. Also, 206 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 26,685.

Eight new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 444.

Monday’s single-day case count is the lowest reported since Nov. 12, when 5,607 cases were added. Testing information was not immediately available.

As for the state’s COVID-19 vaccination progress, 1,364,416 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 314,528 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, according to Sunday’s report.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 49,649 were Miami-Dade residents, 30,821 were Broward residents, 19,685 were Palm Beach residents and 532 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,303 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 31 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 373,423 confirmed cases and 4,905 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 788 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 23 new deaths. The county has a known total of 173,652 cases and 2,115 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 377 additional confirmed cases and one new death. The county now has 107,619 confirmed cases and 2,167 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed three additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,372 cases and 40 deaths.

