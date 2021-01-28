Florida sees more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases and surpasses 26,000 deaths, state says

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 11,423 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,687,594. Also, 202 resident deaths were announced, leading the resident death toll to surpass 26,000 at 26,035.

Five new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the cumulative non-resident toll to 421. The state’s total death toll is 26,456.

The Sunshine State has the third-highest case total after California and Texas and the fourth-highest death toll in the country, after New York, California and Texas, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,004 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 29 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 366,127 confirmed cases and 4,797 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,038 additional confirmed cases of the disease and seven new deaths. The county has a known total of 169,691 cases and 2,069 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 831 additional confirmed cases and 13 new deaths. The county now has 104,693 confirmed cases and 2,152 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 44 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,262 cases and 40 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:46 p.m. Thursday, there were 6,568 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This is near mid-August levels, when more than 7,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted daily into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Thursday’s hospitalizations, 975 were in Miami-Dade, 626 in Broward, 419 in Palm Beach and five in Monroe, according to the agency.