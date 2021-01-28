Have you struggled to find affordable, convenient child care in Miami? Share your story

David Silva Jr., 4, a special needs child, plays in his room with some toys at his parent’s apartment in Miami, Florida on Sunday, May 3, 2020. After his care facility closed due to the coronavirus pandemic hihs mother quit her job to care for him daily. dvarela@miamiherald.com

Even before the pandemic, child care in Miami was expensive — and sometimes complicated. We’re working on a story about how a lack of affordable, convenient care can hold local families back financially in varied ways.

Researchers have found stories nationwide of parents who’ve dropped out of the workforce because it makes more sense than paying for care. Others cut back on hours or have to rely on complicated routines involving grandparents, friends and neighbors, to be able to access care.

Have you struggled to find affordable, convenient child care in South Florida? We want to know how it has impacted your family’s wallet. And we’re all ears if you have any solutions or advice we can pass on to parents in similar situations.

