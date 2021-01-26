Hard Rock Stadium now scheduling second-dose appointments for COVID vaccine

Florida is now in the process of scheduling appointments for the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

The division expects to have more than 250 people scheduled for their booster shot by the end of Tuesday.

Frontline healthcare workers and seniors 65 and older who received their first dose of the vaccine at Hard Rock Stadium will be contacted by email or a phone number that begins with a “786” area code, according to the division. If you don’t answer, operators will leave a voicemail and will attempt to contact you again.

A division spokeswoman told the Miami Herald that anyone who received their first dose the week of Jan. 4 and has not been contacted by phone or email by the end of the week is asked to contact the division at https://www.floridadisaster.org/contact-us. You can also call 850-815-4000. For those who use a TTY, call 800-226-4329.

Anyone returning to Hard Rock Stadium for their second injection must have a picture ID with them, like a driver’s license, and the vaccination card they were given during their first shot.

