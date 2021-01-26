Coronavirus

Jackson’s ‘extremely limited’ number of COVID-19 vaccine slots gone in 8 minutes

Jackson Health System announced at 8:14 Tuesday morning it would start accepting COVID vaccine appointments again “shortly” for Florida residents 65 and over.

The site was active by 8:15 a.m. and out of appointments by 8:23 a.m.

For 9 of the last 10 days, Jackson has scheduled appointments at its JacksonHealth.org/keeping-you-safe/ website. Four days, including Saturday, Sunday and Monday, they had open scheduling periods in the morning and the evening, although slots filled within anywhere from 15 to 25 minutes.

Appointments made in the morning will be either for the same day or later that day while those made in the evening will be for the next day.

