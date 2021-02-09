Is the COVID variant in Florida more contagious? Do the vaccines work against it?

Dr. Daniel Carvajal, 34, draws a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at The Palace Renaissance & Royale, an assisted living facility in Kendall, on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. Vaccines were available Wednesday for The Palace residents and staff. mocner@miamiherald.com

Florida has more than 200 confirmed cases of B.1.1.7, the new COVID variant that was discovered in the United Kingdom and is believed to be more contagious and slightly deadlier than COVID-19.

Two more COVID variants have also appeared in the United States — B.1.351 that was first identified in South Africa and P.1 that was identified in the test samples of four Brazilian travelers at Haneda airport outside Tokyo. Neither variant has been discovered in Florida yet.

Will the COVID-19 vaccines work against these emerging variants? And if you fall ill, will the symptoms be different?

Here’s what you need to know:

Is the new COVID variant in Florida more contagious? Does it make you more sick? How can you protect yourself?

In terms of protecting yourself from the mutated viruses, health officials still say wearing masks, social distancing and frequently washing your hands is the best defense. Getty Images

Health officials believe B.1.1.7, otherwise known as the “UK Variant,” is more contagious. It has already become the dominant strain in other countries and could become the most common version of the virus in the U.S. by March.

The strain is already making a foothold in Florida.

As of Tuesday morning, Florida has the most confirmed cases of the variant in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC did not respond to questions relating to what symptoms the variants cause and if people can be asymptomatic. Instead, the health agency redirected the Miami Herald to several web pages that did not include the answer.

However, based on data from the United Kingdom, it appears that coughs, sore throats, fatigue and muscle pain are the most commonly reported symptoms of the new UK variant, with fewer people reporting loss of taste or smell, according to the Huffington Post. There is no evidence yet that the UK variant will cause someone to fall sicker, the BBC reports.

Research does suggest that the UK variant has an increase risk of death compared to other variants, but more studies are still needed to confirm this finding, according to the CDC.

In terms of protecting yourself from falling ill, health officials still say mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing are some of the best defenses. The CDC is also looking into whether people should wear two masks instead of one but hasn’t made an official recommendation.

Do COVID-19 tests recognize the new variants?

COVID-19 tests can detect the new variants, at least for now.

Medical experts agree that many viral tests are able to detect the new variants although antibody tests cannot, according to ABC News. Viral tests detect a current infection while antibody tests suggest a previous infection.

This is because PCR tests like the nasal swab are usually built to detect multiple parts of the virus, so even if a mutation affects one of the “targets,” the test would still work, the CDC said. However, there is some concern that mutations could affect the ability of tests that only rely on one identifier or if the virus’ mutation changes too much.

To better monitor for mutated versions of the virus, the CDC has partnered with private laboratories run by Helix, Quest Diagnostics and LabCorp to get COVID virus samples throughout the country and examine them for genetic changes. Helix is also working with officials at the Florida Department of Health to help find cases caused by the variant.

University researchers are also forming alliances to pool resources and look for the mutated viruses. That’s happening with Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade’s public hospital, and the University of Miami. Elsewhere in the state, the University of Central Florida and the University of Florida are also testing the virus for genetic changes.

Do the vaccines work against the new COVID variants?

The two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency-use in the United States during the pandemic — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — were cleared before the variants were identified. Victoria Jones Getty Images

The two COVID-19 vaccines authorized for emergency-use in the United States during the pandemic — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — were cleared before the variants were identified.

The drugmakers say their vaccines offer some protection against the emerging variants. However, the vaccines are not as effective against the variant that was first identified in South Africa. The more contagious variant has a mutation that makes it adept at dodging antibodies in the bloodstream, according to the New York Times.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, which is set to be reviewed for emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration later this month, also struggles against the South Africa variant.

All three drugmakers, as well as some in the UK, are now designing booster shots or new vaccines that would target COVID variants, particularly the one that was first identified in South Africa and has now spread into other countries, including the U.S., according to the Wall Street Journal.

Health officials are also concerned about P.1, the variant that has spread across Brazil and is also in the U.S. The CDC says there is some evidence that suggests its mutations may affect the ability of antibodies, by previous infection or through vaccination, to recognize and neutralize the virus.

It’s worth noting that all viruses mutate. The flu shot, for example, is reviewed every year and updated as needed, depending on which influenza virus is expected to be predominant. Because of this, flu shots don’t undergo a full-scale clinical trial each year.

If new booster shots would continuously be needed for COVID-19 vaccines to combat mutations, smaller clinical trials would likely occur, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. And just like the flu shot market, there’s money to be made in COVID booster shots.

Is the U.S. tracking COVID-19 cases caused by the variant?

As of Tuesday morning, Florida has confirmed 201 cases of B.1.1.7, which is otherwise known as the “UK variant.” Screenshot of CDC map

The CDC has an online map that shows how many confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country were linked to one of the new variants. The map breaks down cases by state and by variant.

The CDC updates the web page on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays by 7 p.m. so there is a reporting lag. You should also keep in mind that the identified cases are based on samplings of COVID-19 positive test results. That means there is likely an undercount of how many COVID-19 cases in Florida and the rest of the country are linked to one of the emerging variants.

Miami Herald staff writer Ben Conarck contributed to this report.