Coronavirus
Jackson Health System opens COVID-19 vaccine appointment slots on Monday morning
Jackson Health System posted to Twitter at 8:55 a.m. Monday that it would begin offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments, and the website was open by 8:58 a.m.
Jackson has been alerting the public via tweets around 8 a.m. daily and, sometimes, in the 8 p.m. hour to the availability of COVID vaccine slots. Slots tend to fill up quickly and the system hasn’t been without its technological difficulties.
