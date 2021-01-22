Looking for COVID-19 vaccines at Holiday Park? The site will soon change locations 

An American Medical Response health worker holds a test swab at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Drive in Fort Lauderdale, last April. dsantiago@miamiherald.com

The Holiday Park COVID-19 vaccination site will be closed next week and moved to a different spot in Fort Lauderdale, health officials say.

Starting Jan. 26, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County will be moving vaccine administration from Holiday Park to Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave. On Saturday, there will no longer be vaccines at Holiday Park.

Vaccinations will still be appointment only, which can be made by calling 866-201-6313 for seniors 65 and older. The hearing impaired can call 833-476-1526.

The Broward DOH said the change in location will enhance service and traffic flow.

For those who got the first dose at Holiday Park, health officials say to go to Snyder Park to receive their second dose, 21 days later, on the date written on their appointment card at the time they arrived for their first dose. They don’t need to make a new appointment.

Holiday Park will resume normal park operations and access by Jan. 26.