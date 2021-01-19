Coronavirus

Marlins Park opening for COVID-19 vaccinations, with goal of 1,000 doses daily

Marlins Park will be the site of COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, Jan. 20.
Marlins Park will be the site of COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, Jan. 20. Al Diaz Miami Herald Staff

A COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Marlins Park on Wednesday with a goal of administering 1,000 doses a day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Francis Suarez announced the opening of the state-run site with 7,000 doses supplied by the Florida Department of Health. Under regulations set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, people 65 and older are permitted to be vaccinated at this time.

Miami-Dade County is handling the scheduling of appointments for Marlins Park through the same call center that books appointments for Hard Rock Stadium, 1-888-499-0840. The number for the hearing impaired is 1-888-256-8918.

The Marlins Park vaccination site will open from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. for appointments only. The mayor said testing will continue.

“It’s not going to negatively impact testing,” Suarez said. “Right now we have no plans to scale down testing.”

The Marlins Park site will be staffed by Miami Fire Rescue, local Department of Health officials and members of the National Guard.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, whose district includes Marlins Park, asked people to be patient when they call to make appointments. He said even when appointments are available, wait times to process appointments can last 15 to 20 minutes. Carollo also cautioned the site’s rate of vaccination will depend on the consistent supply of vaccines, which is week-to-week, and the city cannot guarantee that there will be 1,000 doses available every day.

Profile Image of Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas
Joey Flechas covers government and public affairs in the city of Miami for the Herald, from votes at City Hall to neighborhood news. He won a Sunshine State award for revealing a Miami Beach political candidate’s ties to an illegal campaign donation. He graduated from the University of Florida.
Profile Image of Ana Claudia Chacin
Ana Claudia Chacin
Ana Claudia Chacin es una periodista venezolana que cubre noticias en el sur de Florida. Fue criada en Miami, estudió en la Universidad de Miami y obtuvo una maestría en periodismo investigativo de American University en Washington. Fue interna del equipo investigativo en el Washington Post.Ana Claudia is a Venezuelan journalist covering South Florida news who grew up in Miami and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her master’s in investigative journalism at American University in Washington D.C. She was previously a fellow with The Washington Post’s investigative unit through American. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service