Marlins Park opening for COVID-19 vaccinations, with goal of 1,000 doses daily

Marlins Park will be the site of COVID-19 vaccinations starting Wednesday, Jan. 20. Miami Herald Staff

A COVID-19 vaccination site will open at Marlins Park on Wednesday with a goal of administering 1,000 doses a day.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Francis Suarez announced the opening of the state-run site with 7,000 doses supplied by the Florida Department of Health. Under regulations set by Gov. Ron DeSantis, people 65 and older are permitted to be vaccinated at this time.

Miami-Dade County is handling the scheduling of appointments for Marlins Park through the same call center that books appointments for Hard Rock Stadium, 1-888-499-0840. The number for the hearing impaired is 1-888-256-8918.

The Marlins Park vaccination site will open from 8 a.m to 3 p.m. for appointments only. The mayor said testing will continue.

“It’s not going to negatively impact testing,” Suarez said. “Right now we have no plans to scale down testing.”

The Marlins Park site will be staffed by Miami Fire Rescue, local Department of Health officials and members of the National Guard.

Commissioner Joe Carollo, whose district includes Marlins Park, asked people to be patient when they call to make appointments. He said even when appointments are available, wait times to process appointments can last 15 to 20 minutes. Carollo also cautioned the site’s rate of vaccination will depend on the consistent supply of vaccines, which is week-to-week, and the city cannot guarantee that there will be 1,000 doses available every day.