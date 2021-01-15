‘Obviously we have to do better.’ Fauci looks ahead to vaccine rollout under Biden

Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s top infectious diseases experts, said Friday that “obviously we have to do better” with the country’s coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the “Today” show that the national rollout “has not worked as smoothly as possible” but he predicts “a greater degree of coordination” between the federal government and the states under President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

So far, around 30 million doses of the vaccine have been distributed and, of those, 11 million doses administered as of Jan. 14, according for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 3.4% of people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and around 63.6% of vaccines that have been distributed haven’t been used yet.

“Obviously we have to do better than that,” Fauci said about the number of people who have been vaccinated. He added that the “rigid adherence” to the designations of who should be prioritized for the vaccine has prevented more people from getting a shot.

“We think it’s quite feasible that we can do that,” Fauci said when asked about administering 100 million doses in 100 days. “If we get about 70% to 85% of the people in the country vaccinated, we’ll likely get to that umbrella of herd immunity.”

Biden called the current vaccine rollout “a dismal failure” as he unveiled his $1.9 trillion emergency plan Thursday to battle the coronavirus pandemic and provide more relief to Americans.

Biden reiterated his commitment to try to roll out 100 million doses and safely reopen a majority of K-8 schools by the end of the first 100 days of his term. He said additional $1,400 stimulus checks and $400 in weekly unemployment benefits would be provided to those in need if the plan is passed.

More than 23 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the U.S. and more than 388,000 people have died as of Jan. 15, according to Johns Hopkins University.