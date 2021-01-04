Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 11,256 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,376,692. Also, 103 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 22,090.

Two new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 325.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,525 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 308,259 confirmed cases and 4,256 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 983 additional confirmed cases and 10 new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 141,993 cases and 1,882 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 796 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county has 86,275 confirmed cases and 1,921 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 22 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 4,372 cases and 35 deaths.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

One of the tools that officials rely on to determine whether the coronavirus situation is improving in the state is hospitalization data. Unlike testing, which might be limited or takes days to report results, hospitalizations can help give officials a real-time snapshot of how many people are severely ill with COVID-19.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Previously, the state was providing only the total number of hospitalizations in its statewide and county-level data. Miami-Dade was an exception, with hospitals self-reporting a number of key metrics, including hospitalizations, to the county, which has made this data public for several months.

As of 3 p.m. Monday, there were 7,237 COVID-19 patients admitted into hospitals throughout the state, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration dashboard. This number is at August levels, when more than 5,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted into hospitals throughout the state.

Of Monday’s hospitalizations, 1,074 were in Miami-Dade, 600 in Broward, 398 in Palm Beach and 2 in Monroe, according to the agency.

The state has had a total of 63,505 Florida residents hospitalized for COVID-19-related complications, according to Florida’s COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

