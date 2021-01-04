DeSantis says hospitals that are slow to use up vaccine allotments may get fewer shots

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that Florida is watching closely to see whether hospitals are administering coronavirus vaccinations quickly enough.

At a noon news conference in Longwood, a suburb of Orlando in Seminole County, DeSantis said any hospital chain that fails to meet its vaccination goals will see supplies redistributed to more expedient providers.

“If you’re not using it, then we’re going to make sure that additional allotments are going to be reduced,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis is scheduled for another press conference at Miami’s Jackson Health campus at 3:30 p.m. Monday.

The governor said he hoped to spark “healthy competition” between Florida’s hospital chains, many of which have been charged with administering the coronavirus vaccine to the public. He spoke alongside officials with Orlando Health, the hospital chain that runs Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.

As of Sunday, Florida had given about 256,000 people the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The available vaccinations require two shots several weeks apart.

