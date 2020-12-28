Florida confirms 8,198 new COVID cases, with more than 2,000 in Miami-Dade again

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 8,198 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,280,177. Also, 96 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident toll to 21,308.

Three new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 305.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,057 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county has now had 290,363 confirmed cases and 4,155 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 583 additional confirmed cases and 11 new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 133,480 cases and 1,828 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 626 additional confirmed cases and six new deaths. The county has 80,865 confirmed cases and 1,866 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 15 additional cases and one new death. The county has a known total of 4,168 cases and 35 deaths.

