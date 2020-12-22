Who is right about vaccine priorities, Florida’s governor or the CDC?

Elderly Floridians will be vaccinated for COVID-19 before essential workers and younger people with underlying health conditions, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

During a press conference in The Villages retirement community, DeSantis said the state was prioritizing people over the age of 70, and he bristled at proposed recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that would give the vaccine to essential workers at the same time.

“The vaccines are going to be targeted where the risk is going to be greatest, and that’s in our elderly population,” DeSantis said. “We are not going to put young, healthy workers ahead of our elderly, vulnerable population.”

“Tens of thousands” of front-line healthcare workers and residents in long-term care facilities have already been vaccinated, he said Tuesday.

The state is now ready to issue vaccines to the larger population, he said, and he watched on Tuesday as a handful of older Floridians became the first in the state to get injections.

But the event quickly raised questions about who in the elderly population would be prioritized. Among the people to get vaccinated at DeSantis’ event was longtime Republican state Sen. Dennis Baxley, a 68-year-old funeral home operator from nearby Ocala.

Baxley’s appearance appeared to take DeSantis by surprise.

“Sen. Baxley?” he asked. “Did you get offered to come do this, or what?”

Neither Baxley nor DeSantis’ spokesman immediately responded to requests for comment.

Florida has more than 3 million residents over the age of 70, and DeSantis said hospitals and community sites will vaccinate them over the next six weeks.

“If you’re in the elderly population, this is coming soon, and just stay tuned,” DeSantis said. “We’re a lot further along than we thought we’d be four months ago.”

He said he considered prioritizing people with underlying health conditions, such as those with compromised immune systems, but decided it would be too difficult to assess such “comorbidities.”

“The problem is, how do you administer that? Do you want to have the hospitals having to slice and dice everyone’s comorbidity?” he said. “Do I say this person’s comorbidity counts, and this person’s doesn’t?”

He said it would be faster and more effective to vaccinate the elderly, and especially over people declared “essential workers.”

“If you’re a 22-year-old working in food services, say at a supermarket, you would have preference over a 74-year-old grandmother,” he said. “I don’t think that that’s the direction we want to go.”