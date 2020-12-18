Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Coronavirus

Florida adds 13,000 COVID cases for second day in a row. Resident death toll hits 20,401

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 13,000 additional cases of COVID-19, marking the second day in a row that the state’s single day case count reflects numbers not seen since mid-July.

The state now has 1,181,483 confirmed cases. Also, 96 resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 20,401.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 289.

On Thursday, Florida reported 13,148 new cases, the most seen since July 16, when 13,965 cases were added. The state reported more — 17,344 cases — on Nov. 27, but that total included two days of data because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Testing information wasn’t immediately available.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 2,461 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. This is the 10th day in a row that Miami-Dade has reported more than 2,000 cases. The county now has 269,716 confirmed cases and 4,034 deaths.

Broward County reported 1,347 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 125,338 cases and 1,763 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 783 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county has 75,572 confirmed cases and 1,816 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed 34 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,969 cases and 32 deaths.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

This breaking news article will be updated.

Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service