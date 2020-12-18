Florida adds 13,000 COVID cases for second day in a row. Resident death toll hits 20,401

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday confirmed 13,000 additional cases of COVID-19, marking the second day in a row that the state’s single day case count reflects numbers not seen since mid-July.

The state now has 1,181,483 confirmed cases. Also, 96 resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 20,401.

It is still unclear if there were any new non-resident deaths. On Thursday, the cumulative non-resident toll was 289.

On Thursday, Florida reported 13,148 new cases, the most seen since July 16, when 13,965 cases were added. The state reported more — 17,344 cases — on Nov. 27, but that total included two days of data because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Testing information wasn’t immediately available.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,461 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. This is the 10th day in a row that Miami-Dade has reported more than 2,000 cases. The county now has 269,716 confirmed cases and 4,034 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 1,347 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 125,338 cases and 1,763 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 783 additional confirmed cases and 12 new deaths. The county has 75,572 confirmed cases and 1,816 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed 34 additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,969 cases and 32 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.