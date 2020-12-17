Coronavirus
Florida reports 13,148 coronavirus cases, most seen since mid July
Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,148 additional cases of COVID-19, the most seen since mid-July.
The state now has a total of 1,168,483 confirmed cases. Also, 101 new resident deaths were announced, bringing the statewide resident toll to 20,305.
Three new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 289.
Thursday’s single-day case count is the most reported since July 16, when 13,965 cases were added. The state reported more —17,344 cases — on Nov. 27, but that total included two days of data.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida
▪ Miami-Dade County reported 2,582 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. This is the ninth day in a row that Miami-Dade reports more than 2,000 cases. The county now has 267,255 confirmed cases and 4,022 deaths.
▪ Broward County reported 1,108 additional confirmed cases and three new deaths. The county’s known total is now at 123,991 cases and 1,760 deaths.
▪ Palm Beach County saw 791 additional confirmed cases and eight new deaths. The county has 74,789 confirmed cases and 1,804 deaths.
▪ Monroe County confirmed 45 additional cases and two new deaths. The county has a known total of 3,935 cases and 32 deaths.
This breaking news article will be updated.
Comments