She helped Puerto Rico’s first COVID cases. Now, this health worker is first to get vaccine

A respiratory therapist was the first in Puerto Rico to get the coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday following the delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech supplies to the island.

Yahaira Alicea, who works at the Ashford Presbyterian Community Hospital in San Juan, was part of the medical team that treated the island’s first two known coronavirus patients, and was chosen as the first vaccine recipient on the island for that reason. The patients, an elderly husband and wife from Italy, were on a cruise ship on vacation. The woman later died of COVID-19 complications, becoming the first COVID fatality in Puerto Rico.

As the hospital’s epidemiologist, Hilda Alemán, prepared the Pfizer dose, Alicea spoke of the fear that came with treating the first COVID-19 patients, and of the emotional and physical exhaustion that healthcare workers have faced during the pandemic. She said she was “proud to be the first Puerto Rican” vaccinated, and hoped it would encourage others to follow.

“Don’t be afraid,” she said. “You have nothing to lose with getting vaccinated.”

Those present clapped after Alicea received the injection. Four other hospital workers were vaccinated at the live-streamed public event, including Alemán. A senior gynecologist who has worked the longest time among all doctors at the Ashford Medical Center was also vaccinated.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Healthcare workers, starting with those who work in hospitals, will be the first to receive the vaccine on the island, along with those essential workers and those who live in assisted living facilities and other shared confined spaces. In the following phases of vaccine distribution, which could overlap with the first, the health department hopes to make the vaccine widely available in pharmacies, doctors’ offices and vaccination centers. It will begin the inoculation of the general population with patients who have chronic conditions.

The Puerto Rico Department of Health has emphasized that the vaccine will be free for everyone. Throughout Tuesday, the National Guard will be delivering containers filled with vaccines to over 60 hospitals in Puerto Rico. The milestone in Puerto Rico’s fight against the pandemic falls on the nine-month mark of the island’s first lockdown in March. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are increasing in the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people.

Many Puerto Ricans across public forums and social media have expressed concern about the local and federal governments’ capacity to distribute the vaccine. They have cited public officials’ past record with emergency management, which includes millions of lost water bottles meant for Hurricane Maria relief and emergency supplies that were never distributed following destructive earthquakes in January.

There are also worries about keeping the vaccines, which need to be maintained in ultra-cold conditions, properly stored in light of the island’s fragile power grid, which frequently experiences blackouts.

On Monday, Puerto Rico received over 16,000 doses, although initially the territory was expected to receive 32,000 vaccines in the first shipment. The National Guard had to adjust its distribution plan, according to the New York Times.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

But Lilliam Rodríguez, the principal official of vaccination coalition VOCES, urged residents of the island to trust the public officials involved with the distribution process.

“That the National Guard is involved in the issue of logistics and the distribution of vaccines gives me a lot of peace of mind,” she said, “because I have been working directly with the National Guard for many months.”

Rodríguez also vouched for Dr. Iris Cardona, deputy secretary in the Puerto Rican Department of Health, citing her “commitment to Puerto Ricans” and her many years working with vaccination programs.

Rodríguez told the Miami Herald that all providers and suppliers involved with the distribution process had submitted documentation and were registered.

“The infrastructure is in place, ‘‘ she said. “What is missing is for the vaccine to arrive.”

This developing story will be updated.